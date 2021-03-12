Laurel man accused of running liquor store out of his home

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel Police Department arrested a man Wednesday accused of running a liquor store out of his home.
Police executed a search warrant at 515 Arco Lane after narcotics officers conducted a controlled buy of hydrocodone from the home.
After entering the home, they discovered 320 bottles of liquor, two handguns and a small amount of hydrocodone.
Ronald Fair, 53, was taken into custody and charged with sale of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance and sale of liquor without a license. He will make his initial appearance in Laurel Municipal Court on Friday.
Investigators have been in contact with Mississippi Alcoholic Beverage Control in reference with to the incident.
