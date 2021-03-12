NCAA is ready with tournament protocols following conference tourney positives

The 68 teams in Indianapolis will be monitored from single-elevator trips for players in team hotels to individual floors with no cross contamination of teams. Bus rides also will be monitored. Teams will play on separate courts to 25 percent fan capacity. While the men have been in the headlines lately for COVID-19 issues, it’s the women many are concerned about. Their tournament is in San Antonio, where the Texas Gov. Greg Abbott just rolled back all the state’s COVID restrictions.