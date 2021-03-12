421 new COVID-19 related cases, 8 new deaths reported in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WAVE) – A total of 12,454 people in Indiana have died from COVID-19, according to the Indiana State Department of Health.
As of Monday morning, there had been 672,967 cases reported in the state, with 421 new cases and 8 new deaths.
A total of 1,276,777 Hoosiers have received the first dose of a two dose COVID-19 vaccine. Another 32,264 Indiana residents have received the single dose vaccine with 837,233 Hoosiers fully vaccinated.
ISDH says 8,466,256 tests have been preformed to date. The state maintains a 3.1% positivity rate.
