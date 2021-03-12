Police vehicle working accident on interstate hit from behind

A Jackson County, Indiana deputy sheriff was not injured when his police SUV was hit from behind while he worked a traffic accident on Interstate 65 early on the morning of March 12, 2021. (Source: Sheriff Rick Meyer, Jackson County Ind. Sheriff's Office)
By Charles Gazaway | March 12, 2021 at 1:10 PM EST - Updated March 12 at 1:10 PM
Jackson County, Indiana deputy Jordan Hawn was sitting in his police SUV on Interstate 65 when it was hit from behind early on March 12, 2021.
JACKSON COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) - A deputy sheriff working at the scene of an accident found himself involved in a separate accident.

According to a Facebook post by Jackson County, Indiana Sheriff Rick Meyer, Deputy Jordan Hawn was sitting in his police SUV on Interstate 65 when it was hit from behind early Friday.

Meyer said Hawn was parked in the slow lane and the vehicle had its emergency lights on when a car swerved over and struck the SUV.

No one was hurt in the crash.

Indiana State Police were called to investigate.

