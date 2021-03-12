Police vehicle working accident on interstate hit from behind

JACKSON COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) - A deputy sheriff working at the scene of an accident found himself involved in a separate accident.
According to a Facebook post by Jackson County, Indiana Sheriff Rick Meyer, Deputy Jordan Hawn was sitting in his police SUV on Interstate 65 when it was hit from behind early Friday.
Meyer said Hawn was parked in the slow lane and the vehicle had its emergency lights on when a car swerved over and struck the SUV.
No one was hurt in the crash.
Indiana State Police were called to investigate.
