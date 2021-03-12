Public libraries to re-open soon

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Free Public Library will resume in-person services soon.
Starting March 26, all library locations will offer what they call “Grab and Go” access to books, magazines and other materials.
You can pick out what you want to check out, then head to a self-service kiosks.
In order to keep crowds small, visits will be limited to 90 minutes.
Masks and temperature checks are required.
If you’d rather take advantage of the library’s curbside pickup, that will also continue.
