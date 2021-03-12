95-year-old reaches 35 gallons of donating blood

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - The world record-holder for the oldest regular blood donor has hit another milestone.
At 95 years old, Dale Faughn has donated nearly every eight weeks for the past 43 years.
On Thursday, Faughn topped off his 35th gallon.
“I know blood is essential for life, and I know that some people surely wouldn’t have life if they couldn’t get the blood,” he said.
Faughn is a former marine and was a school teacher in Caldwell for 61 years.
He grew up in the depression and lived off of donations to eat.
“I’m so grateful for people sharing, sometimes it was food or something else, and I thought, ‘Well, I’d like to do some giving too,’” Faughn said.
He’s held the current world record for oldest regular blood donor since 2017.
“We do have a number of very dedicated donors that come every eight weeks to donate blood, but he’s been doing it longer than anyone else,” Dr. Justin Sedlak, medical director at Baptist Health Blood Bank said.
Baptist Health awarded Faughn a plaque to thank him for his many years of service and giving.
“It makes you feel great that you have given blood and helped someone along the way,” Faughn said.
Dr. Sedlak said the only source of blood is donations, which can save lives.
“Blood is life, and it’s great to help give life,” Faughn said.
Dr. Sedlak says there’s no preferred blood type. Any donation could save a life.
To donate at the Madisonville Lions Club Blood Bank, call ahead at (270) 825-5150.
