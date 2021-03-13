Community activists push for more changes one year after Breonna Taylor’s death

“I’m going to get into buying houses, buying land in general so I can create that concept of Black Wall Street in Louisville again, or just to bring Black business owners and give people opportunity,” he explained. “College is not for everyone. Some people want to be nail techs, some people want to just cut hair. Everyone has something they want to do and I want to be able and be in a place to give back and help everyone get to that level in creating this love and this generational wealth in the Black community.”