Floyds Knobs couple arrested for allegedly manufacturing meth, other drug-related charges
Inside the home, police located an AR-style weapon with the serial number removed, a methamphetamine lab, 16 grams of methamphetamine, 2.85 pounds of marijuana and other controlled substances. (Source: Indiana State Police)
By Dustin Vogt | March 13, 2021 at 1:31 PM EST - Updated March 13 at 1:31 PM

FLOYDS KNOBS, Ind. (WAVE) - Officers with the Indiana State Police arrested a Floyds Knobs couple Friday on multiple drug-related charges including manufacturing methamphetamines.

According to ISP, an investigation began in February after learning about possible drug activity at a residence on the 5000 block of East Shoreline Drive in Floyds Knobs.

Following the conclusion of the investigation, troopers requested a search warrant for the home, which was granted and later served Friday morning.

Joshua Mitchell Croft, 44, and April Louise Gibson, 32, both from Floyds Knobs, were arrested for a number of drug-related charges including manufacturing, dealing, and possession of methamphetamine, as well as charges for neglect of a dependant.
Joshua Mitchell Croft, 44, and April Louise Gibson, 32, both from Floyds Knobs, were arrested for a number of drug-related charges including manufacturing, dealing, and possession of methamphetamine, as well as charges for neglect of a dependant. (Source: Indiana State Police)

Inside the home, police located an AR-style weapon with the serial number removed, a methamphetamine lab, 16 grams of methamphetamine, 2.85 pounds of marijuana and other controlled substances, according to a news release.

Police later discovered that four children also lived within the home.

Joshua Mitchell Croft, 44, and April Louise Gibson, 32, both from Floyds Knobs, were arrested for a number of drug-related charges including manufacturing, dealing, and possession of methamphetamine, as well as charges for neglect of a dependant.

Croft and Gibson were arrested without incident and are currently booked in Floyd County Jail.

