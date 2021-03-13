FORECAST: A few showers Sunday; rain Monday

- TONIGHT: Set your clocks ahead 1 hour as Daylight Saving Time begins
- SUNDAY: A few showers possible
- NEXT WEEK: Two rounds of rain expected along with storms by mid-week
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Tonight is going to be dry and chilly with lows in the upper 30s and lower 40s under a partly cloudy sky. Don’t forget to set your clocks ahead one hour before bed as Daylight Saving Time begins! Check the batteries in smoke detectors and weather radios.
We’ll see a mostly cloudy sky on Sunday with a few showers possible; the best chance coming during the afternoon and evening. It will remain on the cool side with highs in the low to mid 50s.
Scattered light showers are still possible Sunday night as an area of low pressure approaches the Tennessee Valley. We could even see a little sleet or snow mix in with the rain toward morning to the north of Louisville.
While a brief period of wintry mix can’t be ruled out north of Louisville Monday morning, most of us will see a cold rain during the day. Highs will only get into the upper 40s to mid 50s by the afternoon.
We have a very small shower chance early Tuesday, but it will be a warmer day with highs well into the 60s. We’re tracking another storm system Wednesday into Thursday. This will bring us rain and some storms and some could be strong.
