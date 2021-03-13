Gov. Beshear: 679 new cases of COVID-19 in Ky., 16 new deaths

By Dustin Vogt | March 13, 2021 at 4:27 PM EST - Updated March 13 at 6:01 PM

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky governor Andy Beshear provided an update Saturday on the commonwealth’s continued fight against COVID-19.

In a social media post, Beshear confirmed an additional 679 cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky Saturday. The total number of cases reported in the commonwealth since the pandemic began is now 415,770.

An additional 16 deaths due to COVID-19 were also confirmed Saturday, bringing the total number of deaths due to COVID-19 in Kentucky to 4,966.

The positivity rate based on a seven-day rolling average is now 3.98 percent.

In vaccine updates, a total of 975,578 people have been fully vaccinated in Kentucky, and at least 1,123,795 people have received their first dose.

Other information provided in Saturday’s update includes:

  • Patients currently hospitalized : 519
  • Patients currently in ICU : 121
  • Patients currently on a ventilator : 71

For additional information on positive cases and breakdowns on county, race and ethnicity, visit the Team Kentucky COVID-19 website.

