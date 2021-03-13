Man accused of killing woman, abusing corpse in Radcliff

RADCLIFF, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was arrested Friday night following the discovery of a dead woman in Radcliff.
The Radcliff police chief told WAVE 3 News the department was called just before 11 a.m. Friday. When officers arrived at a home on Scenic Drive, they found the woman dead. Her name and cause of death were not immediately available.
The chief said Friday night that a man named Joseph Eugene Meredith has been arrested and is facing several charges, including murder, abuse of a corpse and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Meredith was found on Scenic Drive, but it’s not clear if he was found at the same address where the woman’s body was found.
The relationship between Meredith and the victim also was not known.
WAVE 3 News expects to have more information about this case on Saturday.
