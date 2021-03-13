Man dies at hospital after being found shot on M Street

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man died at University Hospital after he was found shot Friday night.
Few details were immediately available, but LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley confirmed the man was found shot in the 700 block of M Street at about 9 p.m.
Smiley said he had been shot “at least once,” then was rushed to the hospital, where he died a short time later.
The man’s identity was not immediately available, nor was any information about suspects or motives.
The LMPD Homicide Unit is handling the investigation.
Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673).
