Pop-up site aimed at getting vaccinations to underserved communities

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Headway is being made to close the disparity gap when it comes to accessing the COVID-19 vaccine.
Patients were able to get their second shot at Kingdom Fellowship on Friday.
The church is serving as one of many pop-up vaccination clinics with help from UofL Health.
“I know we have to keep on wearing the masks, but it just gives you a more safe feeling that you got the second shot,” Vivian Puckett said.
Puckett said she’s not a member of the church but learned of the pop-up site from a friend.
Prior to this clinic, she said finding a place to get the vaccine was challenging.
“There was no talk about shots in our community. It was always somewhere else the fairgrounds, Lexington places like that.”
But now the tide is changing and access to the vaccine is becoming more widespread.
UOFL said through pop-up clinics, they have been able to administer a total of 5,000 vaccines within a three-week period. At this point, the hospital has run 16 different pop-up sites.
The team said we’re close to closing the accessibility gap.
“The moment that we have this in every drug store, doctor office on the entire commonwealth -that’s when accessibility won’t be an issue, but for right now we’re still working to overcome that,” Chief Medical Officer Dr. Jason Smith.
For people like Puckett, she appreciates these efforts, because for herd immunity to become a reality everyone must have access to the vaccine.
“Like myself, I had no reservations about getting it. I just wanted to get it. So that we can just move on you know”
