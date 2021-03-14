Baffert Again ! Concert Tour Rolls in Rebel Stakes

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Concert Tour grabbed the lead at the start of the mile and a sixteenth Rebel Stakes and the fast colt was never headed. He passed his first two-turn test with ease on Saturday afternoon at Oaklawn Park and in the process became a major contender for the May 1st Kentucky Derby.
Winning trainer, Bob Baffert, who has won three of the past six Kentucky Derbies, appears primed and ready to go after his seventh triumph in the Run for the Roses. Baffert, who captured a record eighth Rebel Stakes, now owns a powerful pair of Derby hopefuls in Concert Tour and Life is Good. He also has a third solid contender in Medina Spirit.
Concert Tour, ridden by Joel Rosario, defeated Hozier, who is also trained by Baffert. The margin of victory was 4 1/4 lengths.
Big Lake ran third and Rebel betting choice, Caddo River, faded to fifth place.
The Rebel win is worth 50 Kentucky Derby points for Concert Tour, who was coming off a victory in February’s San Vicente Stakes.
