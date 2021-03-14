Calls for justice rejuvenated on anniversary of Breonna Taylor’s death

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One year has passed since Breonna Taylor was killed in her apartment.
March 13, 2021 protest marked the anniversary of Taylor’s death. WAVE 3 News was there as hundreds from across the country commemorated Taylor’s life.
Protesters, Breonna Taylor and Kenneth Walker’s family and Kenneth Walker’s family said they feel rejuvenated to keep going and keep fighting for justice.
Taylor’s name rang across downtown Louisville. Breonna Taylor’s aunt said the family felt the passion and the voices lifting them up.
“People came from all over to support and stand in solidarity with us today,” Austin said. “I think it’s a beautiful thing. I’m just living in the moment enjoying the moment. Gives us hope that we will get justice for Breonna.”
Saturday restarted the momentum for protesters’ demands that started last year.
“It’s for justice being out here trying to make a difference,” local protester Braden said. “Especially to show the movement’s still strong.”
As hundreds stepped forward for change the senate passed a bill making it a crime to taunt a police officer. Protester Ja’mel Lewis says it’s nothing new.
“They’ve been doing this to us for 200 and something days,” Lewis said. “They’ve been locking us up for standing up for what’s right and protesting. That’s what that bill stands backs, to give us felonies; they’ve been doing that anyway.”
Lewis said protesters are tired, not weary. Adding they got their marching orders to make the streets ‘hot’ and put pressure on Commonwealth’s Attorney Tom Wine and Mayor Greg Fischer to support dropping charges against protesters and arrest every officer involved in Breonna Taylor’s death.
That call is echoed by Kenneth Walker’s mother Velicia Walker.
“Every day is March 13,” Walker said. “Once all the cameras are gone and all the hype and marches are gone we still have to wake up to another day of dealing with a great loss and injustice.”
It’s also felt every day by Breonna Taylor’s mother Tamika Palmer. Who on the anniversary of her daughter’s death takes in the images, words, and support from hundreds around her, at the memorial that’s become a second home.
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.