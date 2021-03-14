Cigarette sales increase during pandemic

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE/NBC) - Although smokers face a greater risk of complications from COVID-19, cigarette sales are going up, not down, during the pandemic.
According to NBC, the number of people seeking help to quit smoking fell 27 percent. Experts suspect it’s because of the stress associated with COVID-19, according to a new report from the North American Quitline Consortium.
The smoking cessation group says they got 190,000 fewer calls from smokers than the year before the pandemic.
More alarming yet, NBC reports the sale of cigarettes actually increased after years of decline. Public health experts hope that smokers will again seek to kick their cigarette habits this summer once more people are vaccinated.
