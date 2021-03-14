Final call, escort planned for Greenville K9 officer who died last week

GREENVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - The Greenville Police Department and other city officials will pay their respects to a fallen K9 officer who died last week.
K9 Officer Rony, who was with Greenville PD since the beginning of their K9 program in October 2019, died last Saturday according to a post by the police department.
Last week, Rony was rushed to the veterinary hospital after suffering a medical emergency. Police said despite the best efforts of veterinarians and staff, Rony died from his illness Saturday alongside his partner officers, Officer Knox, Officer Berry, and Chief Craig.
“The Greenville Police Department will not be the same without him, neither will our families as K9 Officer Rony was an integral part of both- with his unmatched personality, passion and heart,” the police department posted March 7.
On Sunday, Greenville PD will be providing an escort and final call for K9 Officer Rony, traveling from the I-265 East End Bridge in Louisville to Highland Hills Middle School in Georgetown starting at 2 p.m.
Following a brief service and final call at the high school, Officer Rony will head to Greensville for his last ride to the police department.
The public is welcome to attend service at the middle school and to observe the procession as it heads back to Greensville. Police say observers should dress appropriately and to wear a mask if planning to attend.
K9 Officer Rony served for more than 8 years, beginning with the Clark County Sheriff’s Office in 2014 with the Metro SWAT team. Rony worked with the Indiana Southeast Regional SWAT until 2018, where he then transferred to Greenville Police in 2019.
