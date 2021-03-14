FORECAST: A wet start to the week, then a warm-up

- TONIGHT: Scattered showers and chilly
- MONDAY: Rain likely, breezy and cool
- Storms Wednesday, some strong; rain continues into Thursday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Scattered light showers will continue to move through WAVE Country tonight. Otherwise, it will be cloudy and chilly with lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
While a brief period of wintry mix can’t be ruled out north of Louisville Monday morning, most of us will see a cold rain, which increases in coverage into the afternoon. Highs will range from the mid 40s to mid 50s by the afternoon.
Most of the rain will be east of the area by Monday evening, with only a slight chance for some spotty showers during the overnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s around midnight then temperatures will rise toward sunrise.
The Indiana & Kentucky State Tornado Drills take place Tuesday at 10:15AM ET. Expect a mostly cloudy to partly sunny sky by the afternoon. Peeks of sunshine and gusty southwest winds will boost temperatures near 70 for a high.
We’re tracking another storm system Wednesday into Thursday. This will bring us rain and some storms, some could be strong. The rain finally wraps up early Friday will cooler temperatures to end the week.
