Gov. Beshear: Nine straight weeks of declining COVID cases in Ky., 445 new cases Sunday

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Governor Andy Beshear announced Sunday that for nine straight weeks, the commonwealth has posted declining COVID-19 case reports.
As cases continue to decline, Beshear said that Kentucky is on track to mark one million vaccinations Monday, reporting on Sunday that 995,784 Kentuckians have received at least their first dose.
Sunday’s report confirmed 445 additional cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky, with the total number of cases reported in the commonwealth since the pandemic began now at 416,215.
Beshear also confirmed an additional 16 deaths due to COVID-19 Sunday. The total number of Kentuckians who have died due to the virus is now 4,982.
Other information provided in Sunday’s update includes:
- Patients currently hospitalized : 488
- Patients currently in ICU : 118
- Patients currently on a ventilator : 69
Due to limited reporting on Sundays, additional information will be provided in Monday’s report.
For additional information on positive cases and breakdowns on county, race and ethnicity, visit the Team Kentucky COVID-19 website.
