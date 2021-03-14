Indiana State Department of Health Sunday update: 701 new cases, 10 new deaths

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WAVE) - The Indiana State Department of Health provided an update Sunday with newly confirmed COVID-19 cases within the state.
Sunday’s report confirmed an additional 701 cases of COVID-19 in Indiana, bringing the total number of positive cases in the state to 672,554.
The health department also confirmed 10 additional deaths due to COVID-19 in Indiana Sunday. The total number of deaths due to the virus in the state is now 12,446.
Other updates provided Sunday include an additional 4,829 individuals have been tested and 26,809 new COVID-19 tests administered. So far, 3,182,366 unique individuals have been tested in the state, with 8,452,256 total tests administered.
The seven-day positivity rate in the state of Indiana is now at 3.0 percent for all tests administered.
According to the Regenstrief Institute, 46,743 total patients have been hospitalized due to COVID-19 and 8,143 total patients admitted within the ICU as of Sunday morning.
Unique patients recovered from COVID-19 in Indiana so far is now totaled at 515,353, according to the latest data from the Regenstrief Institute.
Percentage of recoveries on positive cases in the state is now at 95.7 percent Sunday.
