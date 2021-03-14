Officials identify man who died in M Street shooting Friday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the man shot and killed in South Louisville Friday night.
Samuel Figeuroa, 55, died at University Hospital due to injuries sustained from a gunshot wound, according to the deputy coroner.
On Friday, Louisville Metro Police were called to the 700 block of M Street around 9 p.m. on reports of a shooting. According to LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley, officers found Figeuroa, who had been shot at the location and was sent to University Hospital for treatment.
Figeuora died at the hospital a short time later.
LMPD Homicide Unit is handling the investigation, which is currently ongoing.
Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673).
