OPD: Teen transferred to Louisville hospital after being struck by vehicle

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The Owensboro Police Department is investigating after a pedestrian was hit Friday afternoon.
According to police, a vehicle hit a 13-year-old at Carter Road and Wendell H. Ford Expressway.
Police say the teen was walking northbound on Carter Road and crossed the eastbound on-ramp when she was struck by a vehicle.
We are told the teen was taken to Owensboro Health Regional Hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries before being transferred to Norton Children’s Hospital in Louisville, Ky. for further treatment.
Members of the Owensboro Police Department Accident Reconstruction Team responded and are investigating the collision.
