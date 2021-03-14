Protest to policy, the next step in the Breonna Taylor movement

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Protesters and activists said they will turn protest to policy, pushing for changes on every level of government.
It was this issue and several others discussed Sunday at Black Jockeys Lounge at the People’s Empowerment Brunch.
A panel of black leaders in Louisville and other states discussed how to move the Breonna Taylor movement forward.
The group wants more black people to get involved in the democratic process, which includes voting and writing or calling your representatives if you would like to see policies and laws changed.
“Whether you’re a policy changer, if you’re educator, if you’re a pastor, if you just work in your community. We want to make sure that all black people are represented in this movement and that every black person has a role to play,” Aaron Jordan, CEO of Black Complex Louisville said.
The group also mentioned they plan to speak out against Senate Bill 211 which would criminalize insulting of an officer to the point where it provokes a violent response.
