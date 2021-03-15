Archie Miller out at IU, donors step up to pay buyout

(WAVE) - After a 12-15 season that ended with five straight losses, Indiana University athletic director Scott Dolson had seen enough. He made a change, firing Archie Miller.
The Hoosiers head coach had gone 67-56 in four seasons in Bloomington, failing to make the NCAA Tournament. Indiana was 20-12 last season, and considered a bubble team before the 2020 tournament was canceled.
Miller was 0-7 against Purdue.
“Prior to my conclusion that we needed to move forward in a new direction, I had zero conversations with any donors about their thoughts on where we are as a program, any conversations about where I was thinking,” Dolson added. “I didn’t take their temperature at all. I felt like it was really important that I do my due diligence in advance of any of that.”
Dolson said on Monday afternoon that he had two separate meetings with donors in which he secured the funds to pay the $10 million dollar buyout on Miller’s contract and money to “fund the remainder of the transition costs.”
The search begins to find the Hoosiers new head basketball coach.
“I’m really looking for someone that can really help reestablish the identity of IU basketball and maximize the opportunity for our student-athletes,” Dolson said.
Indiana is #10 all-time with 1,869 wins and has five National Championships. The last was in 1987.
