Arrest made in Indiana homicide, 7-year-old boy found after brief disappearance

FLOYD COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) - A man wanted in a murder case in Indianapolis has been arrested in southern Indiana.
Indianapolis police said a woman was found shot to death at an apartment Saturday night.
During the initial investigation, police discovered that a 7-year-old boy was missing from the area.
A short time later, Indianapolis police found the boy unharmed, Indianapolis television station WTHR reported.
Sunday, Floyd County deputies said they pulled over a vehicle being driven by 28-year-old Marco Pacheco-Aleman, and learned that police in Indianapolis wanted to question him in connection to the homicide.
It’s not clear what Pacheco-Aleman has been charged with, nor was the identity of the homicide victim immediately available.
