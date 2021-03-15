Arrest made in Indiana homicide, 7-year-old boy found after brief disappearance

By WAVE3.com Staff | March 15, 2021 at 3:19 PM EDT - Updated March 15 at 3:19 PM

FLOYD COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) - A man wanted in a murder case in Indianapolis has been arrested in southern Indiana.

Indianapolis police said a woman was found shot to death at an apartment Saturday night.

During the initial investigation, police discovered that a 7-year-old boy was missing from the area.

A short time later, Indianapolis police found the boy unharmed, Indianapolis television station WTHR reported.

Sunday, Floyd County deputies said they pulled over a vehicle being driven by 28-year-old Marco Pacheco-Aleman, and learned that police in Indianapolis wanted to question him in connection to the homicide.

It’s not clear what Pacheco-Aleman has been charged with, nor was the identity of the homicide victim immediately available.

