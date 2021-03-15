Community mourns after fire damages historic Kentucky church

The building has sat vacant for at least two years now. On Saturday night around 8:30 p.m., firefighters were called to the building in the 200 block of Jacob Street for heavy smoke and a fire. When they arrived, they found heavy fire and smoke coming from the three-story church. Louisville Fire Spokesman Bobby Cooper said firefighters started to search the building to check for people, but had to quickly evacuate due to the structural integrity of the building. Investigators do not believe anyone was inside the church.