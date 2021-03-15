FORECAST: Feeling more like Spring Tuesday

- TUESDAY: IN/KY Statewide Tornado Drill 10:15 am ET
- WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Rain/thunderstorms, a few could be strong
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The rain departs this evening with only a few light sprinkles and showers remaining overnight. It’ll be a cloudy night but it won’t be terribly chilly as lows will be in the mid to upper 40s by Tuesday morning.
The Indiana & Kentucky statewide tornado drills take place Tuesday at 10:15AM ET. Mostly cloudy skies are likely Tuesday afternoon with a windy and warm high temperature around 70 degrees.
Tuesday night will continue the mostly cloudy theme with another mild low in the upper 40s by Wednesday morning.
While the morning on Wednesday looks dry, but thunderstorms enter into the area during the afternoon and evening, continuing into the overnight. Some stronger storms aren’t out of the question but the main severe weather threat will be well south of us.
Wrap-around rain continues into Thursday as the upper-level low moves across Kentucky. Cooler air moves in for Friday with highs back in the 50s, but we’ll be drying out. Spring officially arrives on Saturday with a mix of sun and clouds expected.
