FORECAST: Rainy, windy and chilly Monday

- TUESDAY: IN/KY Statewide Tornado Drill 10:15 AM ET
- WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Rain/thunderstorms. Severe risk is low but a few strong t-storms are possible
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Monday morning will be a cold one with wind chills in the 30s thanks to the strong wind gusts. Spotty showers in the morning will increase to a period of moderate/briefly heavy rain into the early afternoon. Temperatures will struggle today.
We will cool off this evening but temperatures may even rise a few degrees overnight with the next wave that passes to our north. Moisture will be limited with that feature so only a slight chance for showers, mainly north.
The Indiana & Kentucky State Tornado Drills take place Tuesday at 10:15AM ET. A mix of sun and clouds expected with a windy and warm day around 70 degrees. Tuesday night will be partly cloudy and dry with lows in the 40s.
