FORECAST: Rainy, windy and chilly Monday

Grab-N-Go Weather Update 3/15 4AM
By Brian Goode | March 5, 2021 at 4:22 AM EST - Updated March 15 at 4:12 AM

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • TUESDAY: IN/KY Statewide Tornado Drill 10:15 AM ET
  • WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Rain/thunderstorms. Severe risk is low but a few strong t-storms are possible

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Monday morning will be a cold one with wind chills in the 30s thanks to the strong wind gusts. Spotty showers in the morning will increase to a period of moderate/briefly heavy rain into the early afternoon. Temperatures will struggle today.

We will cool off this evening but temperatures may even rise a few degrees overnight with the next wave that passes to our north. Moisture will be limited with that feature so only a slight chance for showers, mainly north.

The Indiana & Kentucky State Tornado Drills take place Tuesday at 10:15AM ET. A mix of sun and clouds expected with a windy and warm day around 70 degrees. Tuesday night will be partly cloudy and dry with lows in the 40s.

