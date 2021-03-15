How to track the status of the third stimulus payment

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Internal Revenue Service began processing and depositing stimulus payments from the American Rescue Plan (ARP) on Friday, March 12. Those awaiting the arrival of the third stimulus check can now track it on the IRS’ website.
Like the other two payments, you can track the status of your stimulus payment by using the IRS’ Get My Payment tool.
To be eligible for the full $1,400 stimulus check, single Americans have to have an adjusted gross income of $75,000 or less. The threshold for married couples is $150,000. People who make between $75,000-$80,000, and couples who make between $150,000-$160,000 will receive payments, but they will not be in full. Find more on who qualifies here.
Those who have the direct deposit set up for a third stimulus payment will likely receive their payments first. Then the IRS will mail paper checks and pre-paid debit cards to the remaining Americans who qualify for a payment.
