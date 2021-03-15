JCPS prepares to help with students mental and social needs

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - JCPS students have spent a year away from their friends, teachers, and classrooms, and that time away can put a lot of strain on children’s mental health.
JCPS leaders say they realize that and are preparing to help students as they get ready to head back into the classroom this week.
“I think making the transition can definitely cause some anxiety as far as being away from family and being in a new setting,” Jacob Elementary School counselor Megan Abdol said. “Some of our students will have new teachers in a new class just because of the way the hybrid model works out because we have certain teachers that do virtual.”
For some kindergarteners and first-graders, it will be the first time they’ve ever been to a school and they’ll be entering a school with COVID safety guidelines. The district wants to make sure kids feel safe socially-distancing and just touching things. Abdol said during NTI, she kept in touch with her students.
“They’ve been able to see my face,” she said. “I’ve been able to work with them. That will make the transition into in-person learning smooth because we already have that relationship.”
Abdol said she realizes that many students are going to be walking into school needing some emotional support. JCPS psychologists will be in school buildings on the first day to help.
“They may have lost some of those social skills (they) previously had, or basics on how you interact with other people,” JCPS lead psychologist Rashawna Mullaney said. “They haven’t had much of those interactions over the last year.”
Here are some things the district is offering to help with the transition:
- Universal counseling support for staff, students and families to be able to request immediate counseling assistance
- Whole class counseling lessons
- Social stories will be shared with younger students to help with coping techniques.
They’ll also be looking for what students are not saying out loud.
”You can tell they are withdrawing,” Abdol said. “They seem sad. They are by themselves sometimes.”
The district also said it knows kids are worried about feeling anxiety about being academically behind. Older students may have concerns about college or the next step. JCPS said it wants to work with kids and parents to ease those concerns.
