Kenneth Walker: Breonna Taylor’s boyfriend files lawsuit against LMPD

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kenneth Walker has filed a civil lawsuit against several LMPD officers, claiming they violated his Fourth Amendment rights.
The lawsuit was filed Friday in the Western District of Kentucky, in connection to the raid that left his girlfriend, Breonna Taylor, bleeding to death in the hallway of her apartment last year.
Walker’s lawsuit claims two counts of unlawful search -- one for an illegal warrant and the other for failure to knock and announce.
In an interview with police shortly after the botched raid, however, Walker told an LMPD investigator that the officers did knock, but that when he asked who was at the door, there was no reply.
He also makes claims of excessive force.
“Intruders broke down the door ... stormed into the residence, and unleashed a barrage of gunfire,” the lawsuit read.
LMPD said undercover officers were serving a narcotics warrant for Taylor’s apartment when Walker fired a shot that struck an officer in the leg.
Three officers then returned fire, striking Taylor multiple times.
Walker is represented by longtime Louisville attorney Steve Romines.
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.