Louisville’s homeless population lines up for vaccinations

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Healthcare leaders in the city of Louisville are prioritizing the homeless population with the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine product.
On Monday, hundreds of people lined up at the Wayside Christian Mission shelter to get their doses.
Nina Moseley, of Wayside Christian Mission, said only having to worry about giving out one shot is a logistical advantage, because gathering every homeless person in their care for two different shots would be next to impossible.
“We were planning to do that,” Moseley said, “but when the Johnson & Johnson (vaccine) came to Louisville and the city decided the homeless population was going to be a priority, that was just a blessing to us, and we are just so grateful.”
Those who lined up for a shot Monday were able to do so through a partnership between North Healthcare and Louisville Metro Public Health and Wellness.
One of the people who lined up was Patrick Washington. He’s currently in a program at Wayside.
Washington suffered a stroke last year and has struggled to get around since. He said he wanted to get the vaccine Monday to protect not only himself but those around him.
“I was kind of skeptical about taking it at first,” Washington said. “But after thinking about it and everything going on, I’m lucky to be here to take it. I’m really concerned about my health and being around other people exposing it.”
Washington added that he was worried about how the vaccine would interfere with other medications he would have to take with his stroke, but doctors assured him he’d be OK.
Norton Healthcare and Wayside Christian Mission said they were prepared to give out about 400 shots on Monday.
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.