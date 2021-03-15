Mack reacts to Cards NCAA snub

“That decision was probably made a week or two ago, between myself and Vince (Tyra),” Mack said. “We were really on the same page. The health of our team this year just wasn’t very good, even down the stretch. I mean we had days when we were practicing with seven and eight players and when you go on two COVID pauses, you’re losing your captain, you have guys that are injured, it wasn’t the right decision for this team to play in the NIT.”