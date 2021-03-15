Man injured in February shooting dies, victim identified

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man has died nearly two weeks after he was shot and wounded in the Russell neighborhood.
The shooting happened Feb. 28 in the 500 block of South 18th Street.
The Louisville Metro Police Department said when they arrived they found a man who had been shot near the Kentucky Center for African American Heritage.
The shooting victim has been identified as Daymontray L. Malone, 29, who died at UofL hospital from “a gunshot wound.”
Anyone with information is asked to call the LMPD Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD.
