1 million Kentuckians have received the COVID-19 vaccine

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky has reached a major milestone in its fight against the coronavirus pandemic.
In December, the state received its first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, and now, more than 1 million Kentuckians have received at least one shot.
Gov. Andy Beshear is calling the moment a good day for Kentucky. Several Kentuckians joined him at the State Capitol on Monday morning to celebrate the milestone, getting their very first COVID-19 shot.
“I’m ready to see my family and get back to some sense of normalcy,” said Keturrah Hogans, who received the COVID-19 vaccine Monday.
Beshear said the state has made a lot of progress in the past three months. He noted that 99.7 percent of all first doses received have gone into arms. He also mentioned the state likely will reach another milestone this week, this time a sad one, with 5,000 Kentuckians dying from the virus.
“How we honor them is to ensure that we defeat this pandemic as quickly as possible and we make sure that everybody counts, that everybody gets this vaccine,” Beshear said.
Beshear said he believes most Kentucky adults will have access to the vaccine by the end of May. He said much of that will depend on the number of vaccines the state receives from the federal government. He also said he’s working to increase the number of vaccination sites. There are now 567 across the commonwealth.
Beshear is encouraging people to follow CDC guidelines until everyone who wants a vaccine has access to one.
If vaccinations go well, Beshear said people should be able to gather indoors by the July 4 holiday.
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.