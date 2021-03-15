1 million Kentuckians vaccinated against COVID; state surpasses 5,000 virus deaths

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Governor Andy Beshear provided an update on COVID-19 cases in Kentucky Monday, saying more than one million Kentuckians have gotten at least their first dose of the coronavirus vaccine.
“We have already vaccinated a large portion of our population, and our speed is picking up,” Beshear said. “With us getting them out this quickly, we’re going to defeat the coronavirus this year.”
The governor said that with just over one million Kentuckians immunized as of Monday, Kentucky is on track to meet President Biden’s vaccination goal of getting everyone vaccinated by May 1.
Beshear also reported 396 new COVID-19 cases Monday, bringing the state total to 416,610 cases. The governor says the state is seeing a 3.99% positivity rate.
There were 23 reported COVID-19 related deaths on Monday. The state death total is now 5,005.
Beshear’s administration has established a Team Kentucky COVID-19 Memorial Fund, which will result in a permanent memorial on Capitol grounds. The remaining funds will help reimburse the families of Kentuckians who died due to COVID-19 some of their burial and funeral costs.
A donation can be made in the name of a lost relative or friend, or a frontline worker or person who has done a lot to help others during the pandemic. Click here to visit the official website and make a donation, which is tax deductible.
As of Monday, 464 people were hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons, 114 were in the ICU and 64 were on a ventilator.
Beshear said Kentucky has now seen nine straight weeks of declining virus cases and is currently experiencing a plateauing positivity rate. Only eight counties are in the red zone.
“We’d never had four weeks in a row [of declining cases] in this pandemic until this last major decrease,” he said.
Find current regional vaccination locations by clicking here. Other sites include those set up through partnerships with Kroger, Walmart, Walgreens and other local businesses and pharmacies:
