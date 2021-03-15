568 new COVID-19 related cases, 12 new deaths reported in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WAVE) – A total of 12,466 people in Indiana have died from COVID-19, according to the Indiana State Department of Health.
As of Tuesday morning, there had been 673,528 cases reported in the state, with 568 new cases and 12 new deaths.
The Indiana vaccine dashboard page is reporting a total of 1,276,777 Hoosiers have received the first dose of a two dose COVID-19 vaccine. Another 32,264 Indiana residents have received the single dose vaccine with 837,233 Hoosiers fully vaccinated.
ISDH says 8,466,256 tests have been preformed to date. The state maintains a 3.1% positivity rate.
