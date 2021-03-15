Nonprofit leader returns to Louisville to bury his young son, address violence crisis

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Arizona-based nonprofit leader Alan Powell returned to his hometown of Louisville following the recent shooting death of his 22-year-old son.
Powell and his family on Monday celebrated the life of Blake Powell, who died March 7 after he was shot.
Powell and other luminaries also discussed the growing violence in Louisville, and what steps can be taken to end it.
“It’s a sad day when I have to fly across the country from the west coast to bury my son in a community that I grew up in,” Powell said. “I don’t have any answers, but we have to come up with some kind of way to stop the violence.”
Community activist Christopher 2X said homicides in the city are outpacing last year’s total, as are non-deadly shootings.
Through Sunday, the city had recorded 38 homicides so far this year, far more than the 16 at this time in 2020.
