Teen’s shooting under investigation by LMPD

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police Department officers are investigating after a teenager was in the California neighborhood on Monday afternoon.
Dispatchers received the call about a shooting in the 800 block of South 23rd Street around 4 p.m., LMPD Officer Beth Ruoff said. When officers arrived in the area, they found the victim, an underage teen boy, one block over on South 24th Street.
The shooting victim’s identity has not been revealed.
Ruoff said he was transported to Norton Women’s and Children’s Hospital, and his gunshot wound is not believed to be serious.
Anyone with information about the shooting or possible suspects are asked to call the LMPD Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD.
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.