After a year of COVID, Louisville restaurants await transition from surviving to thriving

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One year after mandated COVID-19 shutdowns rocked the restaurant industry, survival has become the name of the game.
Industry observers say restaurants that successfully pivoted to takeout service found a way to weather the storm of COVID shutdowns, restrictions and disruptions. Some order-out delivery businesses actually thrived. But fine dining was hardest hit.
“We initially had 55 people at the end of 2019 going into 2020,” Volare Italian Restaurant General Manager Jonathan Tarullo said on the one year anniversary of the initial shutdown of restaurants in 2020. “We laid off 50 of those people.”
The upscale restaurant on Frankfort Avenue is one of the survivors, rebounding after setting up curbside pickup service, and all employees have since been invited back. But the restaurant is a long way from thriving.
“For us to thrive more is the increased occupancy,” Tarullo said. “And I think with that, a lot of people will feel comfortable getting those rehearsal dinners, getting those private events, those family events that our business thrives on.
Now at 60 percent capacity for indoor dining, serving groups in Volare’s private dining area is not practical. Bar seating is still prohibited. And as vaccines find their way into arms by the thousands, the fear is that continued social distancing restrictions will keep people from feeling sociable.
“They also need for restrictions to be lessened or go away,” Kentucky Restaurant Association CEO Stacy Roof said about Kentucky restaurants. “What really hurts right now is the social distancing requirements because any capacity change doesn’t really matter with that distancing in place. It just means they can only get so many tables indoors the correct way.”
Louisville accountant Bob Patterson, who handles 150 clients in the restaurant industry, said most saw their sales cut in half during 2020. Some saw declines of up to 80 percent.
”Most of our clients have been remarkably resilient in trying to work through this thing,” Patterson said. “They’ve had fits and starts, they’ve had to close a few times along the way. We’ve had four or five, I think five that have now closed temporarily. Thus far we’ve only had one close permanently.”
