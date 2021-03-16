‘All clear’ given after shooting near Murray State campus

A shelter-in-place message was sent to students and staff at Murray State University following a shooting near the campus on the morning of March 16, 2021. (Source: Murray State University)
By Charles Gazaway | March 16, 2021 at 1:21 PM EDT - Updated March 16 at 1:21 PM

MURRAY, Ky. (WAVE) - A shooting this morning near the Murray State University campus is under investigation.

The shooting happened Tuesday morning on a property next to MSU campus. A shelter-in-place message was immediately sent to students and staff, but was lifted after Murray police said the shooter was no longer a threat to the campus community.

Several victims were taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Murray police say they do not believe anyone involved were students or had any affiliation with Murray State.

