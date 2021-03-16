‘All clear’ given after shooting near Murray State campus

MURRAY, Ky. (WAVE) - A shooting this morning near the Murray State University campus is under investigation.
The shooting happened Tuesday morning on a property next to MSU campus. A shelter-in-place message was immediately sent to students and staff, but was lifted after Murray police said the shooter was no longer a threat to the campus community.
Several victims were taken to an area hospital for treatment.
Murray police say they do not believe anyone involved were students or had any affiliation with Murray State.
