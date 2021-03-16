Bellarmine opens with Army in 2021 College Basketball Invitational

By Kent Taylor | March 15, 2021 at 10:01 PM EDT - Updated March 15 at 10:01 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Bellarmine highlights a field of eight teams in the 2021 College Basketball Invitational. The tournament will played from March 22-25 in Daytona Beach, Florida.

The Knights (13-7) open with Army (12-9) on Monday night at 8 p.m.

The other quarterfinal matchups are Stetson (11-14) vs Bowling Green (14-11), Coastal Carolina (16-7) vs Bryant (15-6) and Longwood (12-16) vs. Pepperdine (12-12).

The Bellarmine-Army winner will face the Longwood-Pepperdine winner in a semifinal on Tuesday at 8 p.m.

All games will available livestream at Flohoops.com

