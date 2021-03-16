Beshear reports 819 new COVID-19 cases, 24 deaths Tuesday

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases in Kentucky, reporting 819 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday and bringing up the state total to 417,429 cases.
The governor confirmed the state is seeing a 3.87% positivity rate.
As of Tuesday, there have been 1,026,047 COVID-19 first-dose vaccinations performed in the state of Kentucky.
There were 24 reported COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday. The governor says that number is still far too high, though only three deaths Tuesday were residents in long-term care facilities.
The state death total since the start of the pandemic is now 5,029.
Public Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack said an outbreak of a new COVID variant has been flagged at an Eastern Kentucky long-term care facility, which was not named.
“At this facility, 85% of residents and 48% of staff were vaccinated,” Stack said. “It appears an unvaccinated person brought COVID-19 into the facility.”
Stack used the outbreak as an example to urge those who are not vaccinated and eligible to get the shot, as the proportion of those affected by the facility’s outbreak being those vaccinated and unvaccinated is “significant.”
Of the 71 residents and staff at the facility who were diagnosed with COVID that were vaccinated, only one person has been hospitalized, and of the 13 diagnosed who are unvaccinated, four people have been hospitalized.
No deaths at the facility were reported.
“The proportion here is notable, it’s a really big difference,” Stack explained. “Vaccination appears to be doing exactly what it hoped it would.”
The health commissioner also said the new virus strain appears to be similar to the U.K., South Africa and Brazilian strains seen in the past.
The state is also closely monitoring the situation regarding Ebola outbreaks in two African countries, with 11 Kentuckians have traveled to one of the two countries — Guinea and the Republic of the Congo. Beshear said there is no evidence to suggest that Ebola will spread in Kentucky, but all states are monitoring the situation for any signs of an outbreak.
