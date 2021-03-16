Cards, Cats and Hoosiers all earn spots in NCAA Women’s Championship

(WAVE) - After all three were left out of the Men’s NCAA Championship, UofL, UK and IU all landed spots in the women’s field on Monday night.
The Cards (22-3) are the #2 seed in the Alamo Region. They open with #15 seed Marist (18-3) at 8 p.m. on Monday on ESPN. They are looking at a potential Sweet 16 matchup with #3 seed Georgia (20-6).
“It’s hard to believe it’s actually here after just a crazy year,” UofL head coach Jeff Walz said. “I mean, as we all know, with COVID. We had the one pause before Christmas that was an extended period of time, then we had another brief one, just to wait on some other test results, and we were fortunate that that did not lead into anything more than just a one game miss.”
“We like our chances,” UofL senior guard Dana Evans said. “I think we got a good draw. We got a chance to get to the Final Four, but it’s gonna take game by game. Every team is talented and ready to play, so we gotta take each game one at a time.”
The Cats (17-8) are the #4 seed in the River Walk Region. They open with #13 seed Idaho State (22-3) on Sunday at 2 p.m. on ESPN.
“We have had some of our best practices of the year,” UK head coach Kyra Elzy said. “I like the energy, I like the focus and we are looking forward to going to Texas to make a run.”
“So just for us to know who we’re playing, know where we’re going,” UK junior guard Rhyne Howard said. “It’s just a good chance for us to go ahead and get a good head start on it and get more prepared.”
Indiana (18-5) is the #4 seed in the Mercado Region. The Hoosiers take on #13 seed VCU (16-10) on Monday at 2 p.m. on ESPNU.
The top four seeds in the tournament are UConn (River Walk), Stanford (Alamo), NC State (Mercado) and South Carolina (Hemisfair).
