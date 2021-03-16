City of Louisville loosens restrictions on special events as COVID cases continue to decline

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Tuesday, March 16, 2021, marks the ninth straight week of declining cases in Jefferson County.
Louisville Metro Department of Public Health and Wellness reported 867 new COVID-19 cases and 22 new deaths last week. It also reported the least number of COVID hospitalizations and ICU patients since September.
The city also has possession of three COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson. Since the initial rollout, the city said about 22 percent of its population has received at least one dose so far.
Since the city seems to be heading in the right direction, Mayor Greg Fischer announced the city is loosening restrictions on special events.
”Businesses can now open to 60-percent capacity, and people want to have more and more events, and we’re seeing more and more events scheduled for the spring and summer,” he said. “But as we’ve seen before, it’s really important to balance the opening with the businesses for the sake of economy because we don’t want this to spike up again.”
The city is now accepting permit requests for events that adhere to state and local health guidelines. Louisville Metro Parks & Recreation also is accepting permit applications for organized public events in the parks, under the same COVID-19 restrictions.
The city is also moving ahead with plans to host summer sports leagues for youth and adults beginning this spring.
As the city continues to loosen restrictions, there’s still a sense of urgency to mask up and get vaccinated.
Health officials anticipate some families will travel for spring break, while others might gather to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day, setting off another surge of COVID cases.
To adhere to state guidelines, Environmental Health Associate Director Nick Hart explained that crews will be out monitoring businesses Wednesday.
“We will have team members out (Wednesday), going back to facilities that’s we’ve already reached out to,” Hart said. “We are partnering with ABC. So if we do observe violations of Healthy at Work -- and this is no different from everybody, remember we’ve been doing this for a year -- then we will approach the establishment and issue corrective orders if we have to.”
