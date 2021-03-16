FORECAST: Quiet, warm day before storms return tomorrow

- DENSE FOG ADVISORY: Much of Southern IN until 11 AM
- TORNADO DRILL: KY & IN Statewide Drills 10:15am ET
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Indiana & Kentucky’s Statewide Tornado Drills take place at 10:15 AM ET. This morning’s fog dissipates through late morning leaving behind a mix of sun and clouds this afternoon. Today will be warmer with highs in the 60s; some may warm into the low 70s.
The wind will shift directions tonight, allowing for a cool night but also a dry one. Expect lows generally in the 40s beneath cloudy skies.
Wednesday morning looks dry, but thunderstorms move in during the afternoon and evening. Some stronger storms aren’t out of the question but the main severe weather threat will be south of us. Look for highs in the 60s before the thunderstorms.
Rain and thunderstorms continue overnight into Thursday. The rain and the southerly wind keep temperatures mild Wednesday night; lows only drop into the 50s.
The rain looks to wrap up before Friday with the weekend looking dry and pleasant at this point.
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.