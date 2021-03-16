FORECAST: Rain and storms return

- WEDNESDAY: Dry first half of the day, PM rain/storms
- THURSDAY: Rain/storms, a few could be strong
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clouds will increase overnight tonight as temperatures fall into the 40s in most spots. Expect the dry weather to continue through early Wednesday.
We’ll keep it dry through midday Wednesday, but by late afternoon showers and eventually some storms will begin to arrive. Before the rain we’ll see temperatures soars into the upper 60s for highs.
Thunderstorms will ramp up late Wednesday night, but any chance of severe weather appears very small and mainly southwest of our area. Temperatures will fall only into the mid 50s as these storms roll through.
After some dry time in the morning on Thursday we’ll see showers and storms light up the radar again during the afternoon. The chance of severe weather this time looks mainly limited to areas east of us closer to I-75, but we’ll keep an eye on it.
Cooler and drier air moves in for Friday with highs back in the 50s. Spring officially arrives on Saturday and it’s going to be a beauty with sunshine and highs near 60. After a dry weekend, next week looks like a stormy pattern returns.
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.