Former city staffer allegedly hurled racial slurs at officer during processing for 4th DUI arrest

In 2003, Younger was found sleeping inside of his vehicle parked in a grassy area behind a church. Officers knocked on his window around 7 a.m., and, according to that arrest report, he smelled of alcohol, had gotten sick in the car, and thought he was home. He admitted to drinking alcohol the day before. Younger registered a .066 on a breathalyzer test, under the .08 legal limit. He was charged with alcohol intoxication.