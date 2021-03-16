Goode Morning Weather Blog 3/16

The warm front will be our thorn today as it will remain cloudy/foggy north of the front, and a mix of sun/clouds (and warmer!) south of the front. Those along I-64 are going to be living on the edge today...
The radar lights up Wednesday late afternoon and night. We are only expecting heavy rain, some gusty winds and small hail locally. The real nasty stuff is going to stay across AR/TN/MS/AL where a tornado outbreak is looking likely.
As the low pressure itself moves in Thursday, we could see a brief window of roughly 12pm-5pm for thunderstorm cells to pop near or just east of I-65. Some of those could trigger a couple warnings so we’ll need to watch that.
At least the first weekend of SPRING looks dry. So there’s that :)
