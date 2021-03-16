JCPS families prepare to return to class with free COVID testing, bus finder hotline

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Before Louisville public schools resume in-person learning, JCPS is offering resources to families to ensure students are prepared.
The district launched free rapid COVID-19 testing Monday at the following JCPS schools:
- Academy @ Shawnee, 4001 Herman St.
- Ballard High School, 6000 Brownsboro Rd.
- Central High School, 1130 W Chestnut St.
- Fairdale High School, 1001 Fairdale Rd.
- Iroquois High School, 4615 Taylor Blvd.
- Marion C. Moore School, 6415 Outer Loop
- Seneca High School, 3510 Goldsmith Ln.
- Thomas Jefferson Middle School, 1501 Rangeland Rd.
- Waggener High School, 330 S Hubbards Ln.
- Western Middle School, 2201 W Main St.
- Western High School, 2501 Rockford Ln.
- Valley High School, 10200 Dixie Hwy.
Sixth grade student Vanessa Diaz and her parents all received negative test results in under 15 minutes at Iroquois High School.
“I feel excited and nervous,” she told WAVE 3 News. “I just wanted to make sure we’re safe to go back to school and stuff like that.”
JCPS spokesperson Renee Murphy explained the rapid tests are voluntary and won’t replace emergency COVID-19 testing in school.
“We want this to be an opportunity that’s available for people if they are showing symptoms or if they have been exposed,” she said.
The tests will be offered from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday for the next several weeks for any JCPS students, parents or employees. Appointments can be scheduled online. Adults are asked to bring a photo ID.
The district is also preparing to send students back to school safely in district transportation, launching a bus finder website and hotline, (502) 485-RIDE.
“Sometimes people have checked that, they still have a question, or if they don’t have access to check that they can call us directly,” transportation official Ken Stite said.
The call center received about 100 calls as of Monday night from parents confirming student bus stop locations, pick-up and drop-off times.
JCPS will transport as many as 8,000 elementary students a day when they return to class March 17.
“Everybody’s getting home and they realize they have two days to get ready for school and calling us,” Stite joked. “I hope it goes perfectly but I’ll settle for really, really well.”
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.